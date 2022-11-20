Ex-vice chairman of NDMA Shashidhar expelled day after meeting Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday expelled former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Marri Shashidhar Reddy, due to his alleged anti-party activities for a period of six years.

The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the TPCC took cognisance of Shashidhar Reddy’s remarks against party leaders and also of his meeting with Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. The DAC, under the leadership of senior party leader G Chinna Reddy, held an emergency meeting and decided to take action against Shashidhar Reddy for his comments against the party.

“Keeping in view the tendency of the situation and anti-party activity of Shashidhar Reddy, the DAC of TPCC has taken a decision to expel him from the Congress party for a period of six years,” the expulsion order read. It further stated that the same was sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for ratification.

‘Revanth brings bad luck for Cong’

Even while speaking to the media in New Delhi on Saturday, Shashidhar Reddy fired another barrage of criticism at the grand old party.

Congress being run by sycophants: Shashidhar

The son of former undivided Andhra Pradesh chief minister Marri Chenna Reddy, Shashidhar Reddy also said TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was the ‘shani’ (which symbolises misfortune) of Congress. He said the grand old party was suffering from cancer. “Nobody is capable of curing this terminal disease,” he added.

“Congress is being run by sycophants and the party will not be affected if a ‘home guard’ left the party”, said Shashidhar Reddy, who was one of the founding members of the ‘Congress Loyalists’ Forum’, which vehemently opposed the proposal of elevation of A Revanth Reddy to coveted the TPCC chief post. A few months ago, he had also accused the TPCC chief of running a parallel Gandhi Bhavan. He said Congress is not strong enough to take on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the State and confirmed that he was going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days.

TO JOIN BJP SOON

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP national vice-president DK Aruna accompanied Shashidhar Reddy during his meeting with Union Home Affair Minister Amit Shah on Friday. It was learnt that he has entered into an agreement to join the saffron party in the near future

