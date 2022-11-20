R & B Minister Vemula predicts MP Arvind’s downfall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: R & B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Saturday expressed solidarity with MLC K Kavitha while lambasting MP D Arvind for his inappropriate comments against her. “All Nizamabad TRS leaders are with Kavitha. Arvind’s comments do not behove the stature of an MP. He said KCR had tried to sell his daughter. That is not done,” he said at a news conference at the TRSLP office. The MP had betrayed turmeric farmers by not getting the Turmeric Board as he promised before the 2019 elections. This is the reason he faced resistance whenever he visited his constituency, he said and added that Arvind should remember that K T Rama Rao and Kavitha had given up their jobs in the US to return to India and fight for Telangana. He said that the BJP was trying to drive a wedge in the Kalvakuntla family as it did with the families of Sharad Pawar, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Hemanth Soren, Ram Vilas Paswan and Krishna Patel.