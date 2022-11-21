Home States Telangana

Caught celebrating birthday with two boys, five girls consume cleaner in Warangal

The girls who saw their parents coming to the hostel on Sunday, got panicky, rushed into a bathroom and consumed the cleaner.  

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Five students of Class 10 at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Girls Hostel in Arepally village in Warangal district consumed washroom cleaner on Sunday morning. They were admitted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal where their health condition is stated to be stable.

The incident happened a day after the girls attempted to celebrate the birthday of one of the two boys who sneaked into the hostel late on Saturday night. The watchman who saw the boys entering the building tried in vain to catch them. The girls and the boys were preparing to celebrate their birthday on the terrace when he stopped them.

The watchman promptly informed school principal K Sudarshan Reddy who immediately called the parents of the girls to report the matter. The girls who saw their parents coming to the hostel on Sunday got panicky, rushed into a bathroom and consumed the cleaner.  

Some students who saw the girls shut themselves up in the washroom alerted the hostel warden. The staff shifted them to the MGM Hospital, said the principal. The regional Coordinator of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential Schools G Ram Reddy enquired with the MGM doctors about the health condition of the girls. The doctors reportedly told him that a special medical team was attending to the girls and they would be fine soon.

According to Ram Reddy, the girls revealed that the boys were their friends. When TNIE contacted, Warangal Collector Dr B Gopi stated that the additional Collector and revenue officials were asked to visit the hostel and conduct an inquiry into the incident.

“We will take appropriate action after the submission of the inquiry report by the officials,” said Gopi. Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod called the Collector and asked him to conduct an inquiry into the incident. 

