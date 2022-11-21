Home States Telangana

Chiranjeevi's rich work, wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers: PM Modi

Published: 21st November 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chiranjeevi and Modi

PM Narendra Modi and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated superstar Chiranjeevi on getting the Indian Film Personality of the Year award, saying his diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations.

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India on Sunday honoured Chiranjeevi with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award.

Modi said in a tweet, "Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at @IFFIGoa."

In his career spanning more than four decades, Chiranjeevi has starred in more than 150 feature films mostly in Telugu as well as some in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada.

