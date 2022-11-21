Eye on future: TRS leader focusses on Munnuru Kapus

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With the BJP leadership focusing on the Munnuru Kapu community to strengthen the party in the State, former TRS MLC and Telangana State Women’s Finance Corporation (TSWFC) chairperson Akula Lalitha has, in her personal capacity, started organising conventions for Munnuru Kapu women for their political and economic upliftment.

After district-level conventions, she plans to organise them at the State-level with 30,000 women in Hyderabad. As of now, this convention is likely to be held in about three months from now.The Karithika Vana Bhojanam organised by Lalitha in Nizamabad was a huge success and on Sunday, she organised a similar programme in Khammam. She says that more such programmes would be organised in Siddipet and Karimnagar districts soon.

Lalitha pointed out that the Munnuru Kapus comprise roughly 26 per cent of the population in the State, of which about half are women. “Only a few Munnuru Kapus are affluent, while the rest of the community is economically backward,” Lalitha said.

She said that though the State government is implementing 50 per cent reservations for women in local bodies and 33 per cent in employment, Munnuru Kapu women are not ready to come out of their homes and seize the opportunity.

“I was the first woman to be nominated to the Legislative Council from my community. I hope that my programmes will usher in a change and inspire more Munnuru Kapu women to become politically active in the State,” she added.

NIZAMABAD: With the BJP leadership focusing on the Munnuru Kapu community to strengthen the party in the State, former TRS MLC and Telangana State Women’s Finance Corporation (TSWFC) chairperson Akula Lalitha has, in her personal capacity, started organising conventions for Munnuru Kapu women for their political and economic upliftment. After district-level conventions, she plans to organise them at the State-level with 30,000 women in Hyderabad. As of now, this convention is likely to be held in about three months from now.The Karithika Vana Bhojanam organised by Lalitha in Nizamabad was a huge success and on Sunday, she organised a similar programme in Khammam. She says that more such programmes would be organised in Siddipet and Karimnagar districts soon. Lalitha pointed out that the Munnuru Kapus comprise roughly 26 per cent of the population in the State, of which about half are women. “Only a few Munnuru Kapus are affluent, while the rest of the community is economically backward,” Lalitha said. She said that though the State government is implementing 50 per cent reservations for women in local bodies and 33 per cent in employment, Munnuru Kapu women are not ready to come out of their homes and seize the opportunity. “I was the first woman to be nominated to the Legislative Council from my community. I hope that my programmes will usher in a change and inspire more Munnuru Kapu women to become politically active in the State,” she added.