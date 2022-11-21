Home States Telangana

Eye on future: TRS leader focusses on Munnuru Kapus

Lalitha pointed out that the Munnuru Kapus comprise roughly 26 per cent of the population in the State, of which about half are women.

Published: 21st November 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With the BJP leadership focusing on the Munnuru Kapu community to strengthen the party in the State, former TRS MLC and Telangana State Women’s Finance Corporation (TSWFC) chairperson Akula Lalitha has, in her personal capacity, started organising conventions for Munnuru Kapu women for their political and economic upliftment. 

After district-level conventions, she plans to organise them at the State-level with 30,000 women in Hyderabad. As of now, this convention is likely to be held in about three months from now.The Karithika Vana Bhojanam organised by Lalitha in Nizamabad was a huge success and on Sunday, she organised a similar programme in Khammam. She says that more such programmes would be organised in Siddipet and Karimnagar districts soon. 

Lalitha pointed out that the Munnuru Kapus comprise roughly 26 per cent of the population in the State, of which about half are women. “Only a few Munnuru Kapus are affluent, while the rest of the community is economically backward,” Lalitha said.

She said that though the State government is implementing 50 per cent reservations for women in local bodies and 33 per cent in employment, Munnuru Kapu women are not ready to come out of their homes and seize the opportunity. 

“I was the first woman to be nominated to the Legislative Council from my community.  I hope that my programmes will usher in a change and inspire more Munnuru Kapu women to become politically active in the State,” she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Munnuru Kapu
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp