Nine spokespersons skip meet, TPCC asks why

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress has asked its official spokespersons to explain why they have not attended the meetings called by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

On Saturday, nine of the party’s 13 spokespersons failed to attend the meeting called by the TPCC president to discuss the party’s future course of action.

TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud sought a report from each of these nine spokespersons.

Meanwhile, retaliating to BJP activists hitting portraits of Rahul Gandhi with a broom, Congress activists hit pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with brooms on Sunday.

