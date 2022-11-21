Home States Telangana

Teething troubles, but Hyderabad races on  

Despite holding valid tickets, many motorsport enthusiasts were not allowed to enter the venue as many VVIPs had already occupied their spots.

Published: 21st November 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

The first phase of the Formula E trial run by the Indian Racing League underway at the newly-laid circuit at Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on Sunday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thrilled to witness the Indian Racing League’s precursor event to the Formula E championship, many motorsport enthusiasts were disheartened by the chaos that reigned over Sunday’s event. The racing event was filled with drama on and off the track but was marred by the alleged mismanagement, leaving the fans disappointed.

Injured driver Vishnu Prasad
being provided first aid 

The drivers and the staff were late, which led to an abrupt end to the race before the final lap. Despite holding valid tickets, many motorsport enthusiasts were not allowed to enter the venue as many VVIPs had already occupied their spots.      

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s arrival pushed visitors, who had purchased tickets for thousands of rupees, far off the track. “I spent Rs 8,500 on VIP lounge tickets but I was not allowed to enter because VVIPs were there,” said Arun Mudhiraj, who had come to watch the race with his daughter. They were barred by the police because of security reasons.  

Tragedy averted

The race was scheduled to begin at 10:15 am but was delayed by over an hour as the staff and drivers arrived late. When the trial race finally started and everything was going on smoothly, Vishnu Prasad, one of the drivers from the Chennai Turbo Riders team, who had zoomed past the spectators had a close shave after a tree branch fell on his car. The two cars trailing him crashed into him. The race had to be paused to take out the driver on a stretcher. Fortunately, no serious injury was reported.

Race stopped abruptly

The race had to end abruptly before the drivers could finish the last lap. The winners’ names were declared during the second round. Although the speeding cars clocked 120 kmph on straight roads and made turns at nearly 90 kmph, they could not finish the race as the event was running at least one and a half hours late.

The event had to be cut short after the light started fading.“It is too dangerous to continue the race in the dark. Hence the list of Formula E World Championship candidates will be declared based on the race scheduled in MIC Chennai on November 25-27 and December 2-4, and later in Hyderabad on December 10-11,” said David from Indian motorsport company, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, and Indian Racing League.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Racing League Formula E championship
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp