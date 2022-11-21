Telangana Assembly polls: Internal surveys show TRS ahead, but not by much

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Munugode bypoll result, TRS party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has shifted his focus to the Assembly elections due next year. Highly reliable sources told TNIE that KCR has classified Assembly segments into three categories based on surveys he had commissioned.

“The classification is based on the performance of party legislators, local leaders and party prospects. Some 38-44 Assembly constituencies are in category A, 30-35 in category B and others in category C. The last is the ‘danger’ category. A Category seats are safe and B seats can be won with a little effort,” a senior TRS leader said.

According to him, the party has good hold in several Assembly segments but the candidates’ performance is poor. While the first category is considered almost in the pocket, the second category is where the Congress is in a good position but the party believes such seats could easily be won. However, in the last category, the TRS expects a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress.

Sources informed TNIE that the TRS is likely to have incharges at various levels soon. The idea is to have regular interaction with the cadre and undertake follow up activities without delay. The urgency, sources said, stems from the realisation that several ministers are in the danger zone. KCR is expected to announce a list of leaders to take care of these assembly constituencies. “A 10-member team, including ministers, is likely to be in place to focus on the constituencies that are considered weak,” the sources said.

A senior minister privately admitted that the party chief was unhappy with the Munugode bypoll majority, which is a little over 10,000 votes. “The chief minister has reviewed Dalit Bandhu scheme, Podu lands issues last week. He is keen that schemes are implemented well,” he said.As per sources, in the erstwhile Adilabad district, only three constituencies are in A category, two in B category and other five are in C category. “The party chief alerted local leaders to address public issues and concerns. He tasked a minister to hold weekly reviews,” sources explained.

In the erstwhile Karimnagar district, five constituencies are in A category, two in B category and other six are in C category, indicating that focus ought to be more on strengthening the party as well as the candidates. The district ministers have been directed by the CM to tour the constituencies and solve pending issues.

In erstwhile Nizamabad district, five constituencies are in A category, and four in C category. The party is facing trouble in Assembly constituencies in the district mainly due to the candidates. As per party sources, MLC Kavitha is likely to take charge of all the Assembly constituencies in the district.

In the erstwhile Medak district, five Assembly segments are in A category and the party is facing trouble in five constituencies which are in B and C categories. Health Minister Harish Rao is likely to take care of the segments and focus on regular development works and intensify party activities.

The TRS is in a good position in Rangareddy district, where eight constituencies are in A category, and three each in B and C categories. The party is facing a few internal problems in the Rangareddy district. In Hyderabad district, the TRS and MIM won seven seats each and the BJP bagged just one in the last Assembly polls. As per a TRS survey, four segments in the district are in A category, and three in B category. After the GHMC polls, the party focused on Hyderabad development and strengthening the party.

In erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, four Assembly constituencies are in A category and 3 in B category. Seven others are in C category. Whereas in Nalgonda district, four constituencies are in A category and three in B and five in C category.

In Warangal, five Assembly constituencies are in A category, three in B and four in C category. The ministers, who are from Warangal, mainly Errabelli Dayakar Rao, are likely to be in-charge of the Assembly constituencies. Other senior leaders are also likely to be given additional charge in several constituencies.

In the erstwhile Khammam district, the party won only one Assembly seat each in 2014 and 2018. After the Assembly elections with political developments, several MLAs joined the TRS. As per the TRS survey, two Assembly constituencies are in A group and other constituencies are in C category. TRS leaders, who have not been given any position after the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Parliament elections, are unhappy with the party.

Points to ponder for the TRS chief

■About 38-44 Assembly constituencies are in ‘Category A’, and more or less in the TRS kitty, according to the survey

■ 30-35 seats are in ‘Category B’ and can be won with some extra effort and strategising

■ The remaining seats are in ‘Category C’ and this is where the TRS needs to focus on as the contest could be triangular in these segments

