Tellapur, Hyderabad’s next big residential hub

Sunny Baski

Express News Service

Once considered a far-off place in the city outskirts, Tellapur is now emerging as a residential hub buoyed by projects to aid road and rail connectivity. Earlier, Tellapur used to be a satellite town under Ramachandrapuram Mandal, but owing to the booming IT sector and its proximity to the city’s IT hub and Outer Ring Road, a number of tech firm employees prefer to settle here.

Experts point out that the presence of offices of Facebook, Deloitte, HSBC, Optum, Qualcomm, Wipro, Infosys, Cognizant and Novartis among others give a boost to real estate in Tellapur and nearby areas.

Realtors said Tellapur has attracted the attention of many homebuyers, especially IT employees. Earlier, the realty boom was seen only limited to areas such as Lingampally, which is situated 5 km away, but it has expanded with the growth of the IT sector in the city, they said, adding that more realty growth is expected in the area in the near future.

Speaking to TNIE, CREDAI general secretary Rajashekar Reddy said a lot of residential options are now available in Tellapur at an average of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per sq ft. “At present, a 2BHK with an area of 1,000 sq ft - 1,200 sq ft costs around Rs 1.2 crore whereas a 3BHK is being sold at prices upward of Rs 1.5 crore,” he said.

A majority of the top realty developers — such as My Home, Rajapushpa, Honour Homes, Ramky and Vertex Homes — have already started residential projects in Tellapur apart from Aparna Constructions and Estates developing a mall in the area. A few builders have also come forward to develop multiplexes and commercial complexes in this locality.

Well-connected

With Miyapur Metro Station in the vicinity and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses plying, residents can reach any part of the city in a short time. Located around 15 km from Madhapur and almost 30 km from the Secunderabad railway station and just 30 minutes from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Tellapur also has good road connectivity to all parts of the city.

Amid growing demands, the South Central Railway (SCR) has also planned to provide MMTS connectivity to the area. Areas such as Miyapur, situated 10 km away, can be accessed via Lingampally while Kollur can be reached via the ORR. The government is already building good roads while many Foot over Bridges (FoBs) are planned.

