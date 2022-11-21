Home States Telangana

TRS leaders demand BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's resignation

We dare Arvind to contest any Assembly segment in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2023.

Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TRS Nizamabad district president and Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy along with other leaders have demanded the resignation of  BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri. Addressing a press conference at the TRS district office here on Sunday, he said,

“We dare Arvind to contest any Assembly segment in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2023. We will defeat him with a huge majority. Arvind surely will face defeat at the hands of TRS MLC K Kavitha in the 2024 parliament election.” Jeevan Reddy accused the Nizamabad MP of polluting politics. 

ZP chairman D Vital Rao, Nizamabad Mayor Dandu Nithu Kiran, ZPTC member Bajireddy Jagan Mohan and other party leaders warned Arvind that if he did not stop making derogatory remarks against Kavitha, he would be taught a fitting lesson. 

