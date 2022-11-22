Home States Telangana

After attack on bull, search for elusive tiger intensified in Telangana

Subsequently, the authorities advised the farmers against venturing out alone in the early morning and late evening hours.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger-MANIT-Bhopal

Image used for representational purpose(Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Teams of forest officials are searching for an elusive tiger that was recently spotted in the Kagaznagar town of Kumurambheem-Asifabad district, sending the locals into a tizzy.

Last night, the tiger attacked a bull in Kukud village in Bejjur mandal. A farmer, M Rajanna, told the forest officials he had seen the big cat on the banks of a lake from where he ran into agricultural fields nearby. Subsequently, the authorities advised the farmers against venturing out alone in the early morning and late evening hours.

“There is no need to fear. Just be cautious,” forest officials told the villagers. During the mating season, it is common for male tigers to move from one place to another,” he added.

