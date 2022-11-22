Aliens Developers told to refund flat buyer Rs 40L for delay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Aliens Developers Private Limited, Gachibowli, to refund Rs 40,04,175 along with interest to the complainant, Abhinav Singhvi, for delay in handing over a flat he bought in one of the firm’s projects.

The complainant had entered into an agreement of sale in 2011 to buy the flat in ‘Space Station-1’ and paid Rs 40,04,175 towards its cost. But there was no progress in the construction of the apartment and Alien Developers failed to keep its promise to deliver the flat in 2015.

As per the terms of the agreement of sale, the developer agreed to complete the construction by 2015 and offered to pay monthly compensation of Rs 3 per sq. ft. of super built-up area to the complainant.

He kept on making phone calls since 2013, to find out the status of the construction and the developer answered by saying that he would get his flat soon. After waiting endlessly, he visited the construction site in June 2018 and found that the work came to a standstill. He immediately issued a legal notice to the respondent.

According to the petitioner, the respondent at no point in time provided the former with any information on the reason for the delay or the status of the project even after being served the legal notice.

Finding fault with the developer, the forum directed it to refund Rs 40,04,175 with an interest of 10% per annum from the date of payment to the complainant. The company was further directed to pay Rs 1,00,000 as compensation to the complainant and Rs 20,000 towards the legal costs.

