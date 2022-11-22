Congress threatens stir if Telangana govt fails to resolve farmers’ issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Congress delegation, led by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday and made a representation, seeking the State government’s intervention to resolve farmers’ problems, including podu lands and paddy procurement issues.

In their representation, the Congress leaders vehemently opposed a “foreign company” maintaining the database through an online integrated land records system, the Dharani portal, and termed it as an infringement of the Constitutionally guaranteed right to privacy.

Their demands included the removal of private properties from the prohibited list, conferring titles to the assigned lands under Forest Rights Act, and identifying tenant farmers to extend financial benefits on par with land owners.

They also revealed that the grand old party will stage protests in all Assembly constituencies on November 24 if the government fails to fulfil their demands and resolve the issues being faced by the farmers. Later, speaking to the media outside the secretariat, Revanth said: “Technically, the State has a chief minister, but not physically. Which is why we chose to meet CS, instead of CM, to raise farmers’ issues.”

‘Exert pressure on govt’

Asking all the landowners to exert pressure on the government, Revanth said: “The details of private properties should be kept a secret. But, the State government is misusing the same by giving access to a private operator, who impressed CM KCR.”

Stating that the details of assigned lands sanctioned by Congress were not found in the Dharani portal, he said: “The Dalit community is not getting any benefits under the schemes like Rythu Bhima, farmers loans and loan waiver. Because of this, the lives of Dalits are at stake.”

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs T Jayaprakash Reddy, and D Anasuya, and senior leaders G Chinna Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Mohammad Azharuddin, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Kodanda Reddy, Nagam Janardan Reddy, Ramulu Naik and P Balram Naik were present on the occasion.

