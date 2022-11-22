Fisheries dept typist booked for forging signatures

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Acting as per the directions of the district Collector, police have registered a cheating case against Naresh, who is working as a typist at the district fisheries department office.

According to the details provided by the fisheries department, applications received from fishermen should be brought to the attention of the district authorities and membership in the societies should be provided as per the regulations.

Those who are members of society are entitled to subsidies and other benefits provided by the government. The government provides financial assistance to family members in case of the accidental death of fishermen.

During preliminary investigations, it was revealed that Naresh had kept aside about 32 applications received from members of the fishermen's community at the office since 2016. It was also found that he forged the signatures of the assistant director of fisheries in various proposals sent to the government to recommend the names of some ineligible persons as beneficiaries.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Collector immediately ordered the suspension of Naresh and ordered a departmental inquiry. Police have also launched a probe.

