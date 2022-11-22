Gandhi Hospital launches centre for kids with Type 1 diabetes in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Children with Type 1 diabetes in the city will now have better access to appropriate care and treatment with the new Centre of Excellence (CoE) launched at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad here on Monday.

The CoE, installed by the Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) will contribute to raising the standard of treatment for Type 1 diabetes and ensure the availability of insulin for such children. Special facilities will be provided to diabetic children below 19 years of age.

The CoE aims to provide free treatment to these children as well as education, support and quality training to manage childhood diabetes. The generation of research papers in scientific publications will also be encouraged by the centre.

“We need to have a diabetes care ecosystem in the State due to the rise of diabetes patients. I am sure that this collaboration will help individuals in need and further our goal of bringing about change to manage diabetes,” said Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education.

HYDERABAD: Children with Type 1 diabetes in the city will now have better access to appropriate care and treatment with the new Centre of Excellence (CoE) launched at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad here on Monday. The CoE, installed by the Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) will contribute to raising the standard of treatment for Type 1 diabetes and ensure the availability of insulin for such children. Special facilities will be provided to diabetic children below 19 years of age. The CoE aims to provide free treatment to these children as well as education, support and quality training to manage childhood diabetes. The generation of research papers in scientific publications will also be encouraged by the centre. “We need to have a diabetes care ecosystem in the State due to the rise of diabetes patients. I am sure that this collaboration will help individuals in need and further our goal of bringing about change to manage diabetes,” said Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education.