Home States Telangana

Gandhi Hospital launches centre for kids with Type 1 diabetes in Secunderabad

The CoE aims to provide free treatment to these children as well as education, support and quality training to manage childhood diabetes.

Published: 22nd November 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Hospital

Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Children with Type 1 diabetes in the city will now have better access to appropriate care and treatment with the new Centre of Excellence (CoE) launched at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad here on Monday.

The CoE, installed by the  Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) will contribute to raising the standard of treatment for Type 1 diabetes and ensure the availability of insulin for such children. Special facilities will be provided to diabetic children below 19 years of age.

The CoE aims to provide free treatment to these children as well as education, support and quality training to manage childhood diabetes. The generation of research papers in scientific publications will also be encouraged by the centre.

“We need to have a diabetes care ecosystem in the State due to the rise of diabetes patients. I am sure that this collaboration will help individuals in need and further our goal of bringing about change to manage diabetes,” said Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Hospital Secunderabad Type 1 diabetes
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp