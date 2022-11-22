IT raids TRS minister Malla Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The income tax department carried out raids in Telangana labour Minister and Educationalist Ch Malla Reddy’s residence, his sons Mahender Reddy, Badhra reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajesekhar Reddy, Malla reddy brother Gop Reddy’s residence from 6 am on Tuesday.

40 teams of IT officials at a time carried out searches in Malla Reddy colleges and universities and real estate companies. The agency also conducted searches in Kranti bank in connection with Malla reddy colleges' accounts in the bank.

The Minister was at his residency when the IT officials started raids and his brother Gopal Reddy, who is chairman of CMR colleges tried to run away but the officials stopped him and continue searches. IT conducted searches at the minister's residence at Boinpally and Kompalli and a few other places near Medchal.

The Minister's son-in-law contested in Lok Sabha from Malakajgiri and was defeated by Revanth Reddy in the 2019 elections.

