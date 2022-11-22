Home States Telangana

IT raids TRS minister Malla Reddy’s residence in Hyderabad

 IT conducted searches at the minister's residence at Boinpally and Kompalli and a few other places near Medchal.

Published: 22nd November 2022 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana labour Minister and Educationalist Ch Malla Reddy

Telangana labour Minister and Educationalist Ch Malla Reddy

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The income tax department carried out raids in Telangana labour Minister and Educationalist Ch Malla Reddy’s residence, his sons Mahender Reddy, Badhra reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajesekhar Reddy, Malla reddy brother Gop Reddy’s residence from 6 am on Tuesday. 

40 teams of IT officials at a time carried out searches in Malla Reddy colleges and universities and real estate companies. The agency also conducted searches in Kranti bank in connection with Malla reddy colleges' accounts in the bank. 

The Minister was at his residency when the IT officials started raids and his brother Gopal Reddy, who is chairman of CMR colleges tried to run away but the officials stopped him and continue searches. IT conducted searches at the minister's residence at Boinpally and Kompalli and a few other places near Medchal.

The Minister's son-in-law contested in Lok Sabha from Malakajgiri and was defeated by Revanth Reddy in the 2019 elections. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT raids  Malla Reddy Telangana labour Minister
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp