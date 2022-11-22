Home States Telangana

Padmashali Sangam members join TRS

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Around 200 members of Opposition parties, including Padmashali Sangam leaders and community members, joined the ruling TRS in the presence of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan.

Speaking on the occasion, Jogu Ramanna said that several leaders from other parties have decided to join TRS as they were impressed by the development works and welfare schemes being implemented by the State government.

He also revealed that the government has issued a GO to construct a mini stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 3,68,000 in the Jainad Mandal of the Adilabad constituency.

TAGS
Padmashali Sangam TRS Jogu Ramanna
Comments

Fifa World Cup
