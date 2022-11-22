Home States Telangana

TRS MLAs’ poaching case: Santhosh, two others fail to show up for questioning

The notice meant for BL Santhosh, who is the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was reportedly sent to the saffron party’s office in Bengaluru.

Published: 22nd November 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

The three ‘MLA poaching case’ accused . (Photo | Special arrangement)

The three ‘MLA poaching case’ accused . (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials were all geared up to question four persons — BL Santhosh, Thushar Velapally, Jaggu Swami and B Srinivas — in connection with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs’ poaching case on Monday, three of them didn’t appear, putting a damper on the progress of the investigation.

The notice meant for BL Santhosh, who is the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was reportedly sent to the saffron party’s office in Bengaluru. The SIT had asked Santhosh to appear and cooperate in the investigation. The Telangana High Court had also asked the SIT to contact Delhi police for their assistance in serving the notice to the senior BJP leader.  

Sources said that Cyberabad police have issued a lookout notice against Jaggu Swami after identifying his involvement in the case. 

Bandi’s aide only one to turn up for SIT inquiry

“All the police unit officers across India are requested to communicate the lookout notice to the police stations under their jurisdiction and furnish any clues regarding the wanted person,” the notice issued by ACP Gangadhar reads.

Advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas, who is allegedly a close associate of the State BJP unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was asked to appear before the SIT. For eight hours, Investigating Officer B Gangadhar, Rajendranagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), along with Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP)  Rema Rajeshwari and Moinabad Station House Officer (SHO) Laxmi Reddy grilled him at the Integrated Command and Control Centre situated in Banjara Hills on Monday.

The cops questioned him regarding the flight ticket he had booked for one of the accused, Simhayajulu, from Tirupati to Hyderabad on October 26, the day when the three accused met with TRS MLAs allegedly to lure them. In reply, Srinivas said he had invited the accused to perform pooja and homam and wasn’t aware that the accused was involved in the poaching of MLAs.

When the cops asked him about his phone conversation with another accused, Nanda Kumar, Srinivas remained silent and didn’t provide an answer, sources said. He is also scheduled to turn up for questioning on Tuesday, said sources.

Action against Santhosh?

While the notices on Jaggu Swami and Thushar Vellapally, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena president, were sent to their respective residence, the notice for Santhosh was sent to the BJP office in Bengaluru. When the SIT discovered that he lived in Delhi, they tried contacting the cops in the national capital but it wasn’t of much help reportedly.

Later, the Telangana HC asked the Delhi Commissioner of Police to assist the SIT in the issue of summons. However, police are mulling if they should arrest Santhosh or ask him to appear on another date as the first notice was sent to Karnataka, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana HC TRS MLA poaching case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp