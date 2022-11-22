Telangana revenue collection from stamp duty at Rs 72.13 billion

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s revenue collection from stamp duty and registration charges (SD&RCs) was at Rs 72.13 billion in H1 FY23, a 48 per cent jump from Rs 49 billion in H1 FY22.

This also made Telangana the State with the ninth-highest annual percentage increment and fifth highest in absolute revenue terms in the SD&RCs revenue in the country.

According to a study by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, the State’s average monthly revenue collection in H1FY23 was Rs 12.02 billion as compared to Rs 8.17 billion in H1FY22. Telangana contributed 8 per cent to the overall revenue collections in the country.

Eleven states Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Odisha, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have recorded more than 40 per cent increment in their revenue collection from SD&RCs.

The cumulative revenue collection from stamp duty and registration charges (SD&RCs) from 27 states and one Union Territory (J&K) in India was at Rs 948.47 billion for H1 FY23, witnessing a 35 per cent increase from Rs 701.20 billion in H1 FY22.

The average monthly revenue collection in H1 FY23 was Rs 158.07 billion as compared to Rs 116.87 billion in H1 FY22.

