Buyers, realtors in limbo as GP building permits halted

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the authorities refusing to grant building permission for unregistered lands which have not been approved under the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS), several buyers and realtors are facing uncertainty. As many as 1.6 lakh plots, covering 70 acres, located in gram panchayat (GP) limits across the State are not registered with the government. When the State government implemented 14 per cent LRS in GP layouts, 70,000 applicants weren’t in a position to pay regularisation charges.

Later in August 2020, the State government issued a memo directing sub-registrars to not register any plots which don’t have LRS approval. Since then, buyers and realtors have been circling around government offices to secure permission for taking up construction activity.According to the Telangana State Realtors Association (TSRA), several realtors have killed themselves in the last two years due to the suspension of registration in GP layouts.

“Around 6,000 realtors in the State have approached the high court and sought permission for registrations. The case has been pending with the Supreme Court. If only the State government shows some sympathy and provides some relief, thousands of buyers will benefit,” said TSRA president N Praveen Kumar.The buyers who bought plots in these layouts also expressed their concern stating that they could not sell plots for their different needs. In gram panchayats, the average cost of a plot per sq yard is around Rs 5,000.

While the State government implemented the LRS to address the issue of unapproved layouts, it soon became a problem as many people sold such plots to unsuspecting customers by falsely stating that they had been approved by bodies such as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) or GP.

Meanwhile, realtors have threatened to intensify their agitation if the State government fails to resolve their issues. They said that a maha dharna will be held at Indira Park on December 8 demanding the approval for registrations in gram panchayats.

