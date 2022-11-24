Home States Telangana

Chevella MP seeks more subsidies for poultry farmers

The MP pointed out that Telangana has introduced boiled egg in mid-day meals in State-run schools and Anganwadi centres and hoped  that north Indian States follow suit.

Published: 24th November 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy at the inauguration of three-day ‘Poultry India-2022’ exhibition at Hitex, Madhapur on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With poultry and egg production taking a hit during the pandemic in 2020 followed by other factors, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy urged the Centre to recognise poultry farmers on par with agricultural farmers for providing subsidies.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day ‘14th Poultry India 2022 Expo’ being held at Hitex in Madhapur here on Wednesday, he argued that addressing nutritional deficiency including protein deficiency in the country was possible only through the poultry industry.  The MP pointed out that Telangana has introduced boiled egg in mid-day meals in State-run schools and Anganwadi centres and hoped  that north Indian States follow suit.

BJP Kisan Morcha national general secretary and MP Anil Bonde, who visited the exhibition along with BJP State leaders, said that there was a need for research-driven development of innovative technologies in the poultry sector.He said that the poultry sector played a major role in the development of agri-allied sectors by providing livelihood to rural households. 

The exhibition saw companies dependent on the poultry industry exhibit their various products like equipment used in poultry farms and hatcheries, medicines, nutritional products and herbal feed supplements for poultry birds, toxin binders and various other products to name a few. There were also companies which showcased their poultry management systems for the ease of running poultry business using software technologies.The first day of the exhibition witnessed heavy crowds. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
poultry farmers
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp