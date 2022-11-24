Chevella MP seeks more subsidies for poultry farmers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With poultry and egg production taking a hit during the pandemic in 2020 followed by other factors, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy urged the Centre to recognise poultry farmers on par with agricultural farmers for providing subsidies.

Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day ‘14th Poultry India 2022 Expo’ being held at Hitex in Madhapur here on Wednesday, he argued that addressing nutritional deficiency including protein deficiency in the country was possible only through the poultry industry. The MP pointed out that Telangana has introduced boiled egg in mid-day meals in State-run schools and Anganwadi centres and hoped that north Indian States follow suit.

BJP Kisan Morcha national general secretary and MP Anil Bonde, who visited the exhibition along with BJP State leaders, said that there was a need for research-driven development of innovative technologies in the poultry sector.He said that the poultry sector played a major role in the development of agri-allied sectors by providing livelihood to rural households.

The exhibition saw companies dependent on the poultry industry exhibit their various products like equipment used in poultry farms and hatcheries, medicines, nutritional products and herbal feed supplements for poultry birds, toxin binders and various other products to name a few. There were also companies which showcased their poultry management systems for the ease of running poultry business using software technologies.The first day of the exhibition witnessed heavy crowds.



