Bhutan monks want to set up Buddhist monastery in Nalgonda

The Bhutanese delegation, led by Tenzin Namgyal,Cental Buddhist Body, Thimphu representing the International Buddhist Confederation, visited Buddhavanam on Thursday.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Impressed by the facilities created at Buddhavanam, a delegation of Bhutanese Buddhist monks have expressed their desire to establish a Bhutanese Buddhist monastery at the Buddhist Heritage Park at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district.

The Bhutanese delegation, led by Tenzin Namgyal,Cental Buddhist Body, Thimphu representing the International Buddhist Confederation, visited Buddhavanam on Thursday.The tour was organised under the instructions of Minister for Culture and Tourism V Srinivas Goud and it was facilitated by Buddhavanam Project Special Officer Mallepally Laxmaiah, TSTDC MD B Manohar Rao.

During the guided tour, expert on Buddhism Dr E Sivanagi Reddy briefed the monks on the Buddhist heritage in Telangana, Buddhism at Nagarjunakonda, contribution of Acharya Nagarjuna and the important Buddhist sites in the State.The visiting monks were briefed about the concept and segments of Buddhavanam. 

While thanking the State Tourism Minister and Buddhavanam Project Special Officer for organising the tour, the monks said that they will explore the possibilities of collaborating with the Telangana government in promoting Buddhist culture and education. 

