Get 2 BHKs ready by March: Vemula Prasanth

Published: 25th November 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: R&B and Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday directed authorities to complete all infrastructure works related to 2BHK houses that are in the final stage of constr-uction at the earliest.Chairing a review meeting on the prog-ress of 2BHK units, Prashanth Reddy said that 2,91,057 houses have been sanctioned in the State under the scheme at a cost of Rs 19,328.32 crore. He said that the tender process for 2,28,529 houses has been completed and construction work has started.

Of the 1,28,999 houses where construction has started in the districts, 61,840 units have been completed, the minister said. He said that of the remaining houses, 40,169 units are in the final stage of construction while work on another 26,990 houses is under prog-ress. Until now, an amount of Rs 4,983.25 crore has been spent, Prashanth Reddy said.

He directed officials to ensure that the process to select the beneficiaries should be started immediately and the units should be handed over to them by March 15, 2023 in accordance with the government directives. The minister reminded that the selection process of about 70,000 beneficiaries has to be undertaken by the district collectors.Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the instructions given by the minister should be implemented and asked officials to prepare an action plan for the purpose. 

