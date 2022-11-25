Home States Telangana

Six drug peddlers held; MDMA, hash oil seized

On further questioning, Khan told them that he is a native of Maharashtra also said that two more persons accompanied him and that they were in Raidurgam area.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Fake currency, Drugs, Intenet

Image for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In separate instances, excise officials apprehended those who were in peddling MDMA and hash oil in Hyderabad, brought from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.In the first instance, the Excise Task Force and Jubilee Hills Excise Team arrested one person identified as Gulshan Khan while he was moving, rousing suspicion near Jubilee Hills Metro Station. When they captured him, he confessed to possessing five grams of MDMA.

On further questioning, Khan told them that he is a native of Maharashtra also said that two more persons accompanied him and that they were in Raidurgam area. As the sleuths reached Raidurgam, the duo tried to flee.

The excise officials gave a hot chase and finally overpowered them.They were identified as Salim Ahmed Rehman Ansari and Mohammad Rizwan. The MDMA quantity seized from the duo weighed 40 grams. The excise staff are digging deeper to identify their handlers.

In the second instance, the excise staff held three drug offenders who procured hash oil from AP and attempted to sell it in Borabanda near Brother Bawarchi Restaurant. They seized 35 grams of hash oil from the offenders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp