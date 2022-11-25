Six drug peddlers held; MDMA, hash oil seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In separate instances, excise officials apprehended those who were in peddling MDMA and hash oil in Hyderabad, brought from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.In the first instance, the Excise Task Force and Jubilee Hills Excise Team arrested one person identified as Gulshan Khan while he was moving, rousing suspicion near Jubilee Hills Metro Station. When they captured him, he confessed to possessing five grams of MDMA.

On further questioning, Khan told them that he is a native of Maharashtra also said that two more persons accompanied him and that they were in Raidurgam area. As the sleuths reached Raidurgam, the duo tried to flee.

The excise officials gave a hot chase and finally overpowered them.They were identified as Salim Ahmed Rehman Ansari and Mohammad Rizwan. The MDMA quantity seized from the duo weighed 40 grams. The excise staff are digging deeper to identify their handlers.

In the second instance, the excise staff held three drug offenders who procured hash oil from AP and attempted to sell it in Borabanda near Brother Bawarchi Restaurant. They seized 35 grams of hash oil from the offenders.

HYDERABAD: In separate instances, excise officials apprehended those who were in peddling MDMA and hash oil in Hyderabad, brought from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.In the first instance, the Excise Task Force and Jubilee Hills Excise Team arrested one person identified as Gulshan Khan while he was moving, rousing suspicion near Jubilee Hills Metro Station. When they captured him, he confessed to possessing five grams of MDMA. On further questioning, Khan told them that he is a native of Maharashtra also said that two more persons accompanied him and that they were in Raidurgam area. As the sleuths reached Raidurgam, the duo tried to flee. The excise officials gave a hot chase and finally overpowered them.They were identified as Salim Ahmed Rehman Ansari and Mohammad Rizwan. The MDMA quantity seized from the duo weighed 40 grams. The excise staff are digging deeper to identify their handlers. In the second instance, the excise staff held three drug offenders who procured hash oil from AP and attempted to sell it in Borabanda near Brother Bawarchi Restaurant. They seized 35 grams of hash oil from the offenders.