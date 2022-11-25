Home States Telangana

Telangana HC notices as validity of PMLA Rule questioned

In his petition, Chandan said that on September 16, 2022, officials entered his home in Hyderabad and performed a search and seizure in accordance with Section 17 of the PMLA.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, on Thursday issued notices to the Secretary (Finance), Enforcement Directorate assistant director, and three others seeking their response to a petition questioning the validity of Rule 6 of the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

The petition was filed by E Chandan, head of retail operations of Hyderabad-based Trident Chemphar Limited, seeking protection from an infringement of his fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. 

In his petition, Chandan said that on September 16, 2022, officials entered his home in Hyderabad and performed a search and seizure in accordance with Section 17 of the PMLA. During the course of the search, they seized a mobile phone, an iPad, laptop and other items and when asked, indicated that this was being done on the basis of a FIR filed by the CBI, New Delhi.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the respondents to conduct an inquiry in accordance with the law and refrain from using methods of third-degree torture, physical assault, and abuse during the investigation.After a lengthy hearing, the bench issued notices to respondents and adjourned the hearing to December 12.

TAGS
Telangana High Court PMLA
