Home States Telangana

Telangana HC quashes loan fraud case against Sukesh Gupta, partners 

Accepting the argument, the judge accepted the quash petition filed by Gupta and his partners. 

Published: 25th November 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed a criminal case on the file of the XII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Hyderabad against jeweller Sukesh Gupta and his three partners.

SREI Equipment Finance Limited’s associate vice-president E Venugopal had lodged a complaint with the CCS, Hyderabad, stating that Gupta and his partners had taken a loan of Rs 110 crore from the company by mortgaging two immovable assets — 8 acres of land in Survey No 78, Hafeezpet, Serilingampally and a property measuring 28,106 sq yd at King Koti. 

As per the complaint before the magistrate, Gupta and his partners failed to repay the loan, resulting in proceedings under the SARFAESI Act being initiated and the first property being sold for Rs 102.60 crore. Gupta and his partners still owed SREI Rs 58.90 crore, including Rs 24.81 crore in OD and penalties.

Approaching the High Court, counsel for Gupta and his partners acknowledged the transactions and claimed that the matter was merely a civil issue that must be resolved by the civil court. No allegations of fraud or illegal appropriation have been made, counsel said, adding that the MoU for settlement, which was signed by the petitioners and the de facto complainant on September 7, 2020, was not taken into account by the investigation officer (IO).

Counsel added that three cheques were sent to SREI for Rs 42.28 crore but the complaint did not mention them.Accepting the argument, the judge accepted the quash petition filed by Gupta and his partners. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Sukesh Gupta loan fraud
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp