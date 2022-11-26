Home States Telangana

Congress MP Uttam Reddy demands white paper on Telangana's finances

In a statement to the media, Uttam ridiculed the CM’s contention that restrictions on Telangana on additional borrowings were responsible for the present financial crisis.

Published: 26th November 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrase-khar Rao release a white paper detailing “genuine” figures of loans, revenue and expenditure before the commencement of the winter session of the Assembly in December.

In a statement to the media, Uttam ridiculed the CM’s contention that restrictions on Telangana on additional borrowings were responsible for the present financial crisis. He said that the State’s finances have been out of shape since years now “as the State government was using inflated figures, manipulated data and has been tampering with facts”.

“All the annual budgets presented by the State government have been unrealistic and based on huge assumptions and not actual revenues. The chief minister has even projected loans borrowed at huge interest rates as the State’s revenues, to show inflated figures of growth and per capita income,” Uttam alleged.

