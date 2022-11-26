Excess fee: TAFRC issues notices to 20 engineering colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has served notices on around 20 private engineering colleges in the Hyderabad and Rangareddy district, asking whether they have charged in excess of the prescribed fee from the students.

The TAFRC sent the notices to these colleges based on the complaints submitted by some students.Referring to GO 37 issued by the State government, fixing the tuition fee for 159 private engineering institutions in the State for a three-year block period of 2022-2025, the TAFRC recently made it clear that action would be taken against colleges collecting more than the fixed fees by imposing a fine of `2 lakh per student.

“We have to verify whether the complaints made by the students are valid. For now, the colleges have been asked to give an explanation. The process is still on,” a senior official said.

Confusion continues to prevail over the issue as some colleges have received an order from the Telangana High Court directing the colleges to return the excess amount they have collected in case the TAFRC has fixed less fee than the enhanced amount.

The TAFRC now wants to find out if the students submitted their complaints after or before their respective colleges returned the excess amount. It also wants to verify if those complaints were genuine.

“We are waiting for the colleges to respond to our notices. Once we verify the details, we will initiate action,” the official added.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the TAFRC has been receiving more complaints from students of other colleges and it is in the process of sending notices to those colleges.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has served notices on around 20 private engineering colleges in the Hyderabad and Rangareddy district, asking whether they have charged in excess of the prescribed fee from the students. The TAFRC sent the notices to these colleges based on the complaints submitted by some students.Referring to GO 37 issued by the State government, fixing the tuition fee for 159 private engineering institutions in the State for a three-year block period of 2022-2025, the TAFRC recently made it clear that action would be taken against colleges collecting more than the fixed fees by imposing a fine of `2 lakh per student. “We have to verify whether the complaints made by the students are valid. For now, the colleges have been asked to give an explanation. The process is still on,” a senior official said. Confusion continues to prevail over the issue as some colleges have received an order from the Telangana High Court directing the colleges to return the excess amount they have collected in case the TAFRC has fixed less fee than the enhanced amount. The TAFRC now wants to find out if the students submitted their complaints after or before their respective colleges returned the excess amount. It also wants to verify if those complaints were genuine. “We are waiting for the colleges to respond to our notices. Once we verify the details, we will initiate action,” the official added. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the TAFRC has been receiving more complaints from students of other colleges and it is in the process of sending notices to those colleges.