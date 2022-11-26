Integrated rocket design, manufacturing, testing centre to come up in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to space technology in the State, Telangana will set up an integrated rocket design, manufacturing and testing centre. This would be the first-ever such facility to be set up by a State in the country, said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Participating in the success story of Skyroot Aerospace, he said that it’s a matter of pride that the Hyderabad-based startup successfully launched a rocket into space in its very first attempt. Skyroot Aerospace asked Rama Rao to cooperate in setting up an integrated rocket design, manufacturing and testing centre in the State. He said that he’s proud to support companies like Skyroot from the beginning, and that the Telangana government will fully cooperate with its future plans.

Assuring that the government would provide all possible support to the proposed facility, he said, “With the success of Skyroot, the name of Hyderabad and T Hub has been all over once again.”

The minister felt that it’s not easy to successfully carry out complex experiments like launching a rocket. Gaining the ability to send a rocket into space in the first attempt was not an ordinary thing and this became possible only with the teamwork at Skyroot. “Investors normally do not show much interest in rocket manufacturing but this thinking will change in the coming days,” he said and expressed the hope that Hyderabad will become the space tech capital.

Skyroot plans to expand ops in Hyd

“Another startup, Dhruva based in Hyderabad is also going to launch nano satellites soon and the country is going to see another success story soon. Rockets can be manufactured here with the space tech policy formulated by the Telangana government,” KTR said. Co-founders of Skyroot Aerospace Nagar Bharat and Pawan Kumar said that it is a great thing to set up THub and TWorks to give impe- tus to a great idea and the role of these two in their rise cannot be forgotten. Pawan Kumar said that the company will continue to expand in the future with Hyderabad as the centre and reminded that this success was possible due to the availability of skilled people and support ecosystem in Hyderabad for various sectors related to the space field.

