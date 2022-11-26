Home States Telangana

Integrated rocket design, manufacturing, testing centre to come up in Telangana

He said that he’s proud to support companies like Skyroot from the beginning, and that the Telangana government will fully cooperate with its future plans. 

Published: 26th November 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao with the Skyroot Aerospace team

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to space technology in the State, Telangana will set up an integrated rocket design, manufacturing and testing centre. This would be the first-ever such facility to be set up by a State in the country, said IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Participating in the success story of Skyroot Aerospace, he said that it’s a matter of pride that the Hyderabad-based startup successfully launched a rocket into space in its very first attempt. Skyroot Aerospace asked Rama Rao to cooperate in setting up an integrated rocket design, manufacturing and testing centre in the State. He said that he’s proud to support companies like Skyroot from the beginning, and that the Telangana government will fully cooperate with its future plans. 

Assuring that the government would provide all possible support to the proposed facility, he said, “With the success of Skyroot, the name of Hyderabad and T Hub has been all over once again.”

The minister felt that it’s not easy to successfully carry out complex experiments like launching a rocket. Gaining the ability to send a rocket into space in the first attempt was not an ordinary thing and this became possible only with the teamwork at Skyroot. “Investors normally do not show much interest in rocket manufacturing but this thinking will change in the coming days,” he said and expressed the hope that Hyderabad will become the space tech capital.

Skyroot plans to expand ops in Hyd

“Another startup, Dhruva based in Hyderabad is also going to launch nano satellites soon and the country is going to see another success story soon. Rockets can be manufactured here with the space tech policy formulated by the Telangana government,” KTR said. Co-founders of Skyroot Aerospace Nagar Bharat and Pawan Kumar said that it is a great thing to set up THub and TWorks to give impe- tus to a great idea and the role of these two in their rise cannot be forgotten. Pawan Kumar said that the company will continue to expand in the future with Hyderabad as the centre and reminded that this success was possible due to the availability of skilled people and support ecosystem in Hyderabad for various sectors related to the space field.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Skyroot Aerospace
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp