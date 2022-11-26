KCR plans three public meetings in December to set tone for Telangana polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to address two public meetings at Mahabubnagar and Jagtial in the first week of December, ahead of the week-long Assembly session, and another one in Mahabubabad after the session ends.

TRS leaders told TNIE that Rao will inaugurate the newly-built Mahabubnagar collectorate complex and address a massive public meeting on December 4. Similarly, he would be inaugurating the Jagtial collectorate and then address a pu-blic meeting on December 7.

According to sources, KCR will inaugurate the Mahabubabad collectorate as well as TRS party office and address a public meeting a few days after the Assembly session ends.

Party leaders from erstwhile Warangal district have been nudged to make this public meeting a huge success, TRS leaders said. They said that KCR is likely to utilise this public meeting to make a statement on the podu lands issue and also make an important annou-ncement regarding the Girijan Bandhu scheme.

TRS leaders told TNIE that MLC K Kavitha will be in charge of the arrangements for the public meeting in Jagtial. “She plans to mobilise at least two lakh people for the CM’s public meeting,” they said. Jagtial Assembly constituency comes under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency which Kavitha represented from 2014 to 2019.

They said that the meetings will be an indication to party leaders and cadre to prepare for elections. A senior minister said that KCR may use the public meetings to set the tone for elections by launching an all-out attack on the BJP for targeting TRS leaders by misusing central investigating agencies.

In Jagtial, TRS leaders have already started making plans to mobilise people from Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts as the pink party lost these two Lok Sabha constituencies to the BJP in 2019.It may be mentioned here that following escalation of the war of words between Kavitha and BJP MP D Arvind, the MLC vowed to defeat the saffron party leader in the next election.

If indeed the TRS supremo goes for early elections, Opposition parties, especially the BJP, will be at a disadvantage as th-ey are not prepared to face voters yet, TRS leaders believe.

HYDERABAD: TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to address two public meetings at Mahabubnagar and Jagtial in the first week of December, ahead of the week-long Assembly session, and another one in Mahabubabad after the session ends. TRS leaders told TNIE that Rao will inaugurate the newly-built Mahabubnagar collectorate complex and address a massive public meeting on December 4. Similarly, he would be inaugurating the Jagtial collectorate and then address a pu-blic meeting on December 7. According to sources, KCR will inaugurate the Mahabubabad collectorate as well as TRS party office and address a public meeting a few days after the Assembly session ends. Party leaders from erstwhile Warangal district have been nudged to make this public meeting a huge success, TRS leaders said. They said that KCR is likely to utilise this public meeting to make a statement on the podu lands issue and also make an important annou-ncement regarding the Girijan Bandhu scheme. TRS leaders told TNIE that MLC K Kavitha will be in charge of the arrangements for the public meeting in Jagtial. “She plans to mobilise at least two lakh people for the CM’s public meeting,” they said. Jagtial Assembly constituency comes under the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency which Kavitha represented from 2014 to 2019. They said that the meetings will be an indication to party leaders and cadre to prepare for elections. A senior minister said that KCR may use the public meetings to set the tone for elections by launching an all-out attack on the BJP for targeting TRS leaders by misusing central investigating agencies. In Jagtial, TRS leaders have already started making plans to mobilise people from Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts as the pink party lost these two Lok Sabha constituencies to the BJP in 2019.It may be mentioned here that following escalation of the war of words between Kavitha and BJP MP D Arvind, the MLC vowed to defeat the saffron party leader in the next election. If indeed the TRS supremo goes for early elections, Opposition parties, especially the BJP, will be at a disadvantage as th-ey are not prepared to face voters yet, TRS leaders believe.