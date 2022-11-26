Telangana to fill 9,168 Group-4 posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a decision that is music to the ears of the unemployed, the State government gave nod to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to fill 9,168 Group-4 posts in various departments through direct recruitment.

A GO issued by Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao on Friday said: “The Telangana State Public Service Commission shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment to these vacant posts.”

Such a large number of Group-4 posts is being filled for the first time after the formation of separate State.

Hailing the decision of the government, Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: “Big announcement! 9,168 Group-IV vacancies be filled by Direct Recruitment through TSPSC. #Telangana Govt under #CMKCR Garu, the leader who is serving & fulfilling the promises & wishes, accorded Permission for filling-up of such huge number of posts. Best wishes to aspirants (sic).”

Meanwhile, the government issued another GO, according permission to fill Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-2 posts through TSPSC.

HYDERABAD: In a decision that is music to the ears of the unemployed, the State government gave nod to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to fill 9,168 Group-4 posts in various departments through direct recruitment. A GO issued by Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao on Friday said: “The Telangana State Public Service Commission shall take necessary steps for direct recruitment to these vacant posts.” Such a large number of Group-4 posts is being filled for the first time after the formation of separate State. Hailing the decision of the government, Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: “Big announcement! 9,168 Group-IV vacancies be filled by Direct Recruitment through TSPSC. #Telangana Govt under #CMKCR Garu, the leader who is serving & fulfilling the promises & wishes, accorded Permission for filling-up of such huge number of posts. Best wishes to aspirants (sic).” Meanwhile, the government issued another GO, according permission to fill Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-2 posts through TSPSC.