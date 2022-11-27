Home States Telangana

10 days on, no action against ‘drunk’ teacher who hit girl

Published: 27th November 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD : Despite 10 days having passed since an allegedly inebriated schoolteacher ruthlessly beat up a Class 7 girl student at Tribal Welfare Residential School in Muthyalamma Gudem of Mahabubabad, no action has reportedly been taken against him.

The teacher, Master B Suri, has not been coming to school since the incident occurred on November 17. The girl student had suffered a neck injury.

After the incident, Mahabubabad Tribal Welfare Deputy Director M Yerraiah rushed to the school along with officials from District Child Protection to inquire into the incident. Yerraiah said that departmental action against the teacher was pending as the inquiry team had not submitted its report yet. Speaking to TNIE, school headmaster, A Bhagyamma, said, “The girl has recovered, and she is staying with her parent in Bayyaram mandal.

We have been regularly enquiring about her condition. The teacher has not been attending duty, and we have informed the higher officials about his absence.”

She added that an inquiry team had visited the school and collected information from the students about the incident. “Further action will be taken against the teacher based on their report,” she said.

HABIT OF TURNING UP DRUNK: LOCALS
After the incident came to light, Muthyalammagudem residents rushed to the school and staged a protest, disrupting the functioning of the school. Students unions along with Pravallika’s parents demanded action against the Telugu teacher and the warden. Locals alleged that the Telugu teacher beat her up under the influence of alcohol and that it was his habit to go to school every day drunk.

