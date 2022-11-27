BJP trying to bring in Manu Dharma Shastra: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to snatch equality, independence, and liberty from the people by replacing the Constitution of India with Manu Dharma Shastra.

He was speaking at a seminar organised by the Congress on the occasion of Constitution Day. He called upon the Congress cadre to protect the Constitution by foiling the attempts of the BJP to replace the Constitution.

Vikramarka said that the living conditions of crores of people could turn upside down with the BJP’s attempts to superimpose Manu Dharma Shastra. He said that the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in violation of the basic features of the Constitution.

“As the Centre has become intolerant of dissent, it is trampling upon our right to speech by foisting cases and arresting activists and politicians. They (BJP) are imposing restrictions on food habits, even gods by taking away liberty and equality,” he said.

Extolling the excellence of the Constitution of India, he said, “The constitution of Pakistan was also enforced on the same day as India’s. However, we have seen that in Pakistan, the army took over governance multiple times from the democratically elected State. In contrast, the transition of government in India has always been smooth without any dislocation,” he pointed out.

