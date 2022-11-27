Chandrababu to address meeting in Khammam on Dec 21

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu will address a public meeting in Khammam on December 21, announced Telangana TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said the TDP chief was planning to take out a bus yatra across the State after the Khammam public meeting. He said that the party had a strong presence in Khammam district and that the party chief proposed to revamp the party from there.

Gnaneshwar insisted that Telangana had developed only under Chandrababu Naidu and hoped that the TDP would bounce back in Telangana after the Khammam meeting.

Naidu, who has been focusing on TS for several months, initiated changes to suit the present requirements. He recently appointed Gnaneshwar as TTDP chief. Naidu visited Bhadrachalam when floods ravaged the temple town.

HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu will address a public meeting in Khammam on December 21, announced Telangana TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said the TDP chief was planning to take out a bus yatra across the State after the Khammam public meeting. He said that the party had a strong presence in Khammam district and that the party chief proposed to revamp the party from there. Gnaneshwar insisted that Telangana had developed only under Chandrababu Naidu and hoped that the TDP would bounce back in Telangana after the Khammam meeting. Naidu, who has been focusing on TS for several months, initiated changes to suit the present requirements. He recently appointed Gnaneshwar as TTDP chief. Naidu visited Bhadrachalam when floods ravaged the temple town.