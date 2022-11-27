Home States Telangana

Chandrababu to address meeting in Khammam on Dec 21

Gnaneshwar insisted that Telangana had developed only under Chandrababu Naidu and hoped that the TDP would bounce back in Telangana after the Khammam meeting.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu will address a public meeting in Khammam on December 21, announced Telangana TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said the TDP chief was planning to take out a bus yatra across the State after the Khammam public meeting. He said that the party had a strong presence in Khammam district and that the party chief proposed to revamp the party from there.

Gnaneshwar insisted that Telangana had developed only under Chandrababu Naidu and hoped that the TDP would bounce back in Telangana after the Khammam meeting.

Naidu, who has been focusing on TS for several months, initiated changes to suit the present requirements. He recently appointed Gnaneshwar as TTDP chief. Naidu visited Bhadrachalam when floods ravaged the temple town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khammam Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp