Karimnagar: Schoolteacher who injured student resigns

Meanwhile, the student’s father alleged that the school management was trying to hush up the matter.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after a teacher injured a 10-year-old student by throwing a duster at him at Sri Chaitanya School in Vavilalapalli, the teacher resigned from her post, school authorities said.

The English teacher, Maheshwari, had thrown the duster at the student’s head for not bringing his notebook to school. When his mother confronted the teacher at the school, she was allegedly pushed by other teachers at the school, following which she fell unconscious. Subsequently, the mother-son duo was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

As per the directions of the district educational officer (DEO) CHVS Janardhan Rao, mandal educational officer (MEO) went to the hospital to enquire about their condition and held a meeting with the school management.

The school management informed the MEO A Venu Kumar that the teacher had resigned as they were planning to terminate her. Kumar said he would submit a report on the incident to the DEO office on Monday. Meanwhile, the student and his mother were discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the student’s father alleged that the school management was trying to hush up the matter. “They are engaging middlemen to seek a compromise,” he said. However, he wants strict action against the errant teacher.

