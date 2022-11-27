Home States Telangana

Multimedia musical water fountain at Lower Manair Dam soon

It has already invited proposals from agencies for installing the musical fountains who will have to complete the project within a year of signing the agreement.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:35 AM

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: In some good news for the residents of Karimnagar city, the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) will soon have an added attraction in the form of multimedia musical water fountain, as part of the Manair Riverfront Development Project.

A water screen, laser and video projections will enhance the beauty of the musical fountain that would come up on one of the biggest dams in the State and a major tourism spot for the people of Karimnagar.
The project will be taken up by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TSTDC) at an estimated cost of Rs 59 crore. It has already invited proposals from agencies for installing the musical fountains who will have to complete the project within a year of signing the agreement.

According to officials, the length of the fountain would be no less than 120x50 metres, the water screen would be at least 15 x 45 metres while the minimum water high jet would be 7 to 40 metres.

The LMD already has boating and other facilities, while the Ujwala Park and Deer Park nearby are a major part of the city’s tourism. A cable bridge is under construction across the Manair River; once completed, it will undoubtedly attract tourists.

According to officials, the musical fountain will be one of the best in the State, integrated with latest DMX technologies, a combination of various fountains, lights, sounds, laser, video projections capable of multiple scenes and various design capabilities. Officials said that there will be two shows every day. The site will facilitate a viewer’s gallery for around 450-500 visitors(450 economy seats and 50 VIP seats).
The multimedia water effects would include high nozzle jets, straight jets, moving jets, rotating jets etc. as well as water screens, water flame effects, laser beam projection, sound system.

The DMX show control unit can be controlled from a single point or any location. The water screen will be used to display using multiple projectors to depict the past, present and future of Telangana. The laser show will be on the life of freedom fighters, local culture and history and children themes etc.

