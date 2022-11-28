Home States Telangana

80-year-old wins award for over four decades of commitment to folklore

The troupe also performed at the third Telugu Mahasabha held in Mauritius in the 1990s.

Published: 28th November 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Oggu Katha performance image used for representational purpose.

Oggu Katha performance image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Wikimedia commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After dedicating 45 years of his life to uplifting the ethos of Telangana’s traditional folklore oggu katha, 80-year-old Oggari Ailaiah was recently awarded the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award. Oggari comes from a very humble family of Kurama, who have been performing oggu katha for generations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said he had been associated with the folklore all his life. “I have seen my grandfather perform in childhood. My father was also a folklore artist. I started assisting him in his performances when I was 15. Then I also started performing in temples at Gangadhara village.”

“At that time, Midde Ramulu was a well-known oggu katha artist. He performed along with a troupe of five artists. Ramulu spotted me during one of my performances at Raja Rajeshwari temple in Vemulawada. He asked me to join his troupe. Ever since, we have performed together in several States across the country,” he said.

The troupe also performed at the third Telugu Mahasabha held in Mauritius in the 1990s. “We have performed in temples, Jataras, and public meetings. Our performances were watched by many eminent personalities like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narsimha Rao, and others in the 1980s,” he added.

Reminiscing one of his fond memories, he said, “In the 1990s, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was to attend a public meeting in Karimnagar. The scheduled time for her visit was around 3 pm, but she arrived at 10 pm. After seeing thousands of people who had been waiting for her for hours, surprised Indira asked the organisers how they were able to retain the crowd for so long. It was us who kept the people hooked and entertained.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oggu Katha Oggari Ailaiah Folklore Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp