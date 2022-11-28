Alumni meet organised to mark 74th NCC Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 74th NCC Day was celebrated by NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) here on Sunday by organising an alumni meet. Nearly 350 ex-NCC cadets came forward to reconnect on the occasion. The alumni very enthusiastically met their batch mates, and old instructors and exchanged pleasantries and vivid memories of their training.

They also explained how NCC training helped them in grooming their personality and following successful careers. Air Commodore P Maheswar, NCC Directorate Deputy Director-General (AP&T), addressed the gathering.

The DDG appraised the alumni on the benefits of the NCC Alumni Association and reminded them about their responsibility in nation-building. He also urged them to be at the forefront of any social service towards nation-building and motivate the youth of the State and the country.

He also emphasised upon the NCC alumni to come forward to invoke the idea of selfless service amongst the citizens of the State. NCC alumni were also briefed about the aircraft simulator, Virus SW 80, and GARUD at NCC Directorate which is used during the flight training.

