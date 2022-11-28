Eight-year-old dies after toffee gets stuck in his throat

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old student died after chocolate got stuck in his throat here on Sunday. The victim, Sandeep, was a Class III student at a private school. He fainted soon after he sat on the bench in the classroom. The school principal called the boy’s father Kangahan Singh.

Meanwhile, the school staff rushed the boy to the MGM Hospital, where the doctors found a toffee stuck in his throat. He died while being operated upon by a team of surgeons to remove the chocolate.It is learnt that Kangahan Singh, a businessman, who recently returned from a foreign trip, brought chocolates for his children. His wife Geeta gave some chocolates to her three children before they were taken to their school by their father.

