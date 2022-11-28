KCR puts emphasis on developing Nizamabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Nizamabad city is well on the path of progress, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that the development should be more vibrant. Rao chaired a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to review the development works undertaken by the Municipal Administration department across the State, along with further improvement of infrastructure in Nizamabad city.

Stating that the ongoing development in Nizamabad city should be completed as planned in two-and-a-half months, the chief minister said that he would visit and inspect the works in the next two months. He directed the local MLA Ganesh Bigala to ensure the completion of the development works in Nizamabad by coordinating with Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, Municipal Administration and other departments. Rao made it clear that there was no shortage of funds for the development of Nizamabad. In addition to the already released funds, he directed the finance secretary to release more funds required for the development works.

“Khammam city, which was once neglected, has become a beautiful city with the efforts of the government. Make Nizamabad as beautiful as Khammam,” the chief minister reportedly told officials. He instructed Nizamabad civic body officials and MLAs to visit Khammam and study the development projects implemented there.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao briefed the Chief Minister on the development works undertaken by his department. Rama Rao explained the efforts of the Municipal Administration department in making ideal cities in the country. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy explained the details regarding the construction of an auditorium in Nizamabad. MLC K Kavitha requested the chief minister to take up additional development works in Nizamabad. Kavitha requested a bus stand in the city and the construction of a sports ground for children. The MLC also requested the chief minister to take up the construction of Haj Bhavan in Nizamabad.

