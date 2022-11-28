Home States Telangana

KCR puts emphasis on developing Nizamabad

The MLC also requested the chief minister to take up construction of Haj Bhavan in Nizamabad.

Published: 28th November 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chairs the review meeting on Sunday. Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha are also seen.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chairs the review meeting on Sunday. Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha are also seen.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Nizamabad city is well on the path of progress, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that the development should be more vibrant. Rao chaired a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to review the development works undertaken by the Municipal Administration department across the State, along with further improvement of infrastructure in Nizamabad city.

Stating that the ongoing development in Nizamabad city should be completed as planned in two-and-a-half months, the chief minister said that he would visit and inspect the works in the next two months. He directed the local MLA Ganesh Bigala to ensure the completion of the development works in Nizamabad by coordinating with Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, Municipal Administration and other departments. Rao made it clear that there was no shortage of funds for the development of Nizamabad. In addition to the already released funds, he directed the finance secretary to release more funds required for the development works. 

“Khammam city, which was once neglected, has become a beautiful city with the efforts of the government. Make Nizamabad as beautiful as Khammam,” the chief minister reportedly told officials. He instructed Nizamabad civic body officials and MLAs to visit Khammam and study the development projects implemented there.

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao briefed the Chief Minister on the development works undertaken by his department. Rama Rao explained the efforts of the Municipal Administration department in making ideal cities in the country. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy explained the details regarding the construction of an auditorium in Nizamabad. MLC K Kavitha requested the chief minister to take up additional development works in Nizamabad. Kavitha requested a bus stand in the city and the construction of a sports ground for children. The MLC also requested the chief minister to take up the construction of Haj Bhavan in Nizamabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp