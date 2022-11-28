Lite byte: BJP a ‘parking lot party’!

By Express News Service

BJP a ‘parking lot party’!

In the late 90s and early 2000s, people used to call the Congress a ‘parking lot party’ where disgruntled leaders from other parties would ‘park themselves’ party before making their next political moves. A similar trend is being seen in the BJP. There is another striking similarity between BJP and Congress: They are both directed by their high commands in New Delhi, while there are various power centres in the State leadership, one trying to dominate the other. While a section of BJP leaders is confident about coming to power by attracting leaders from other parties into its fold, another sections feels that the ‘khichdi’ which is being cooked may not eventually be palatable.

Telangana Congress on edge after Marri expulsion

After expulsion of former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, senior leaders in the Congress who are opposing the leadership are in the grip of fear. The panic became apparent when some leaders, who call themselves loyalists, asked former PCC chiefs as to how the Disciplinary Committee showed the door to Shashidhar without serving him notice. They are said to have become wiser after being enlightened by the veteran that those who make unpal-atable statements against the party could face stringent action without notice. So, this is the reason that no senior leader in the Congress who were against the decision dared open their mouth.

Revanth’s pricky queries for Sashidhar

Eent ka jawab patthar se dena (answer brick with stone or tit for tat) is a popular saying which seems to have been adopted by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. He has come a long way from not responding to the allegations levelled against him by exiting Congress leaders to giving them a tit-for-tat. “What was the compensation received from the Metro rail project? How much amount was collected in the form of rents? Where are these monies?” Revanth asked Marri Shashidhar Reddy. By doing so, Revanth gave the impression that Shashidhar Reddy jumped the boat for repeatedly being asked for accounts for the party’s properties.

