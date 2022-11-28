Telangana: Class 7 boy attempts suicide in school hostel 

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A Class 7 student allegedly attempted suicide in the hostel building of the Social Welfare Residential School at Madikonda in Hanamkonda on Sunday. Addressing the media, school principal B Srinivas Rao said that the student, B Kiran Raj, 13, a resident of Dupalunta village in Warangal district, entered into an argument with a Class 8 student over toiletries in the common washroom area. After he returned to his room, he tried to hang himself with a towel tied to the ceiling, he mentioned.

Kiran’s batchmates rescued him and informed the principal, who shifted the 13-year-old to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal. While doctors advised his parents to shift Kiran to a private hospital in Hyderabad, they got him admitted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda, where he currently lies in a stable condition, Rao added.Madikonda Sub-Inspector (SI) A Narsimha Rao said that no case has been registered in this regard but a preliminary probe is underway, he added.

