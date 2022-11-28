Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to review Yadadri thermal plant work today

The plant, located at Veerlapalem village of Damaracharla mandal in Nalgonda district, will produce 4000 megawatts of electricity.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: More than seven years after laying the foundation of the Yadadri thermal power plant, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will review the construction works today. 

The plant, located at Veerlapalem village of Damaracharla mandal in Nalgonda district, will produce 4000 megawatts of electricity. The Telangana government acquired 2,800 acres of land at the cost of Rs 25,099 crores for the construction of the plant. 

The Chief Minister laid the foundation for the construction of the power plant on June 8th, 2015. Turbine construction work was allotted to Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), and other works were taken up by TSGENCO.  

