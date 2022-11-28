Telangana High Court grants BJP permission to host public gathering; subject to stipulations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday, Telangana High Court Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy gave Bandi Sanjay, president of the Telangana BJP, permission to host the public gathering that would be followed by the Praja Sangrama Yatra. To maintain peace and order, the petitioner must provide the police with a route plan in advance, according to court's requirements.

The petitioner must make sure that none of the party officials or leaders use slogans that are offensive to religion. No sticks may be carried by participants. A public meeting will be place from 3 to 5 pm. By 5 pm, event should be over.

Police must make sure that nothing improper happens. They are free to take action against anyone who disobey the rules. The petitioners are responsible for covering any damage to public property. The Judge specified that only the police should approve the gathering if "Y" junction is more than three kilometres from Bhainsa.

The petitioner party is allowed to conduct the meeting and Padayatra on Tuesday under the same circumstances set by the court if Monday's scheduled event is postponed for any reason. The "Y" Junction, where the meeting will take place, must be farther than 3 km from Bhainsa, according to the court. If it is less than three kilometres away, the petitioner must change the meeting's location.

In order to justify the State's opposition to Bhainsa, N. Ramchander Rao, Senior Counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that the BJP organised a gathering near Charminar, the place with the highest level of communal sensitivity.

J. Ramchander Rao, Additional Advocate General (AAG), stated that the application of Telangana BJP General Secretary states that permission is sought for Praja Sangrama Yatra. Sangrama is a "War" against whom the BJP has declared war. Previously, there was a holocaust in Bhainsa. In the current context, it is not proper to provide permission to the BJP to organise this Praja Sangrama Yatra since there is a high risk of religious hate and discord spreading. The 6th of December is almost coming. The police are keeping a close eye on the situation. Bhainsa is a sensitive community location. It will be a concern if previous events are overlooked.

According to BJP counsel, let the state demonstrate if there was any sectarian issue during Bandi Sanjay's prior Padayatra. The police are concerned that there may be communal strife. It is the responsibility of the police to keep everything under control.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the police chose this location; how will the location of the meeting be altered at this point, when all plans have been made?

After hearing both sides' arguments, the court granted the BJP permission to host the public gathering, which was followed by the Praja Sangrama Yatra, subject to certain stipulations.

HYDERABAD: On Monday, Telangana High Court Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy gave Bandi Sanjay, president of the Telangana BJP, permission to host the public gathering that would be followed by the Praja Sangrama Yatra. To maintain peace and order, the petitioner must provide the police with a route plan in advance, according to court's requirements. The petitioner must make sure that none of the party officials or leaders use slogans that are offensive to religion. No sticks may be carried by participants. A public meeting will be place from 3 to 5 pm. By 5 pm, event should be over. Police must make sure that nothing improper happens. They are free to take action against anyone who disobey the rules. The petitioners are responsible for covering any damage to public property. The Judge specified that only the police should approve the gathering if "Y" junction is more than three kilometres from Bhainsa. The petitioner party is allowed to conduct the meeting and Padayatra on Tuesday under the same circumstances set by the court if Monday's scheduled event is postponed for any reason. The "Y" Junction, where the meeting will take place, must be farther than 3 km from Bhainsa, according to the court. If it is less than three kilometres away, the petitioner must change the meeting's location. In order to justify the State's opposition to Bhainsa, N. Ramchander Rao, Senior Counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that the BJP organised a gathering near Charminar, the place with the highest level of communal sensitivity. J. Ramchander Rao, Additional Advocate General (AAG), stated that the application of Telangana BJP General Secretary states that permission is sought for Praja Sangrama Yatra. Sangrama is a "War" against whom the BJP has declared war. Previously, there was a holocaust in Bhainsa. In the current context, it is not proper to provide permission to the BJP to organise this Praja Sangrama Yatra since there is a high risk of religious hate and discord spreading. The 6th of December is almost coming. The police are keeping a close eye on the situation. Bhainsa is a sensitive community location. It will be a concern if previous events are overlooked. According to BJP counsel, let the state demonstrate if there was any sectarian issue during Bandi Sanjay's prior Padayatra. The police are concerned that there may be communal strife. It is the responsibility of the police to keep everything under control. Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the police chose this location; how will the location of the meeting be altered at this point, when all plans have been made? After hearing both sides' arguments, the court granted the BJP permission to host the public gathering, which was followed by the Praja Sangrama Yatra, subject to certain stipulations.