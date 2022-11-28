Home States Telangana

Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy, kin to appear before I-T sleuths today

The I-T officials reportedly found several discrepancies in transactions carried out by the Malla Reddy group of educational institutions as well as the businesses run by his relatives. 

Published: 28th November 2022 08:15 AM

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and his relatives are likely to appear before the Income-Tax department on Monday in connection with the recent searches. The I-T sleuths had carried out searches at 65 places over three days and had issued notices summoning the minister and 13 of his relatives for questioning.

During the searches, the I-T sleuths had seized Rs 15.80 crore in cash and 18 kg gold. 

