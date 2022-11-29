Home States Telangana

HC dismisses quash petition filed by retd official in Jagan’s case

This is why the decision to give a mining licence to Raghu Ram Cements Limited (RCL), now known as Bharathi Cements Limited, was permitted to become legally binding.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Monday dismissed the quash petition filed by B Kripanandam, a former secretary of Andhra Pradesh’s Industries and Commerce Department and accused No. 7 in the illegal assets case involving AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (quid pro quo), noting that there was no basis for doing so under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He said that one can at least infer from the papers that are on file that they could be sufficient to support a trial. Of course, the court would not consider the probative value of the information on file in a procedure under Section 482 of CrPC and would not speculate on the likely result of the trial. A complaint or charge-sheet cannot be quashed on the basis of the accused’s defence. At this point, the only thing the court can say is that it is not a case where the prosecution should be stopped in its tracks.

Kripanandam filed a petition under Section 482 of the CrPC, asking for the proceedings in CC No.25 of 2013 to be quashed regarding the petitioner who was listed as Accused No.7 by the CBI in the charge sheet. The petition is currently on the file of the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Chowdary, senior counsel for the petitioner, asserted that the petitioner’s conduct was entirely compliant with the Mineral Concession Rules of 1960 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957. Gujarat Ambuja Cements Limited (GACL) lost its eligibility to apply for a prospecting licence after the maximum five-year duration of its prospecting licence had passed. This is why the decision to give a mining licence to Raghu Ram Cements Limited (RCL), now known as Bharathi Cements Limited, was permitted to become legally binding.

The petitioner, who was the legally authorised party, issued the aforementioned order after carefully weighing all pertinent factors and receiving the departmental Minister’s consent. As a result, the petitioner cannot be accused of exploiting his official position to favour RCL by giving a mining licence, which is the precise ground on which CBI is accusing him, he argued.

On the other hand, the Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI has specifically referred to the portions of the charge sheet that discuss the petitioner’s status as an accused party and contends that a case has been established against the petitioner for committing an offence in violation of Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d) of the PC Act. It would be clear from that procedure that the petitioner had committed an offence under Sections 120B and 420 of the IPC, of which the CBI Court has taken cognisance. He requested that the criminal petition be dismissed on the grounds that it is without validity. After hearing arguments from both parties, the court rejected Kripanandam’s argument.

IT’S NOT A CASE TO STOP PROSECUTION IN ITS TRACKS: HC
Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan observed a complaint or charge-sheet cannot be quashed on the basis of the accused’s defence. The court would not speculate on the likely result of the trial. At this point, the only thing the court can say is that it is not a case where the prosecution should be stopped in its tracks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp