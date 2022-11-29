Home States Telangana

MLAs poaching case: Tushar Vellapally moves HC to declare SIT probe illegal

Telangana HC for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tushar Vellapally, president of the Bharath Dharma Jena Sena in Kerala, filed a writ petition in Telangana High Court questioning the issuance of GO 63 by the Principal Secretary, Home Department, Telangana, constituting the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and appointing specific officers and members as part of the investigation team as being illegal, arbitrary, and gravely in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

He also sought the transfer of the investigation on the file of the Moinabad police station to the CBI, which alleged the poaching of four TRS MLAs into the BJP. The petitioner claimed that on October 26, 2022, TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy filed a complaint with the SHO of Moinabad. He claimed that on that date, Ramachandra Bharati and Nanda Kumar met and offered him money in exchange for leaving the TRS and joining the BJP. They also allegedly offered him Central government civil contracts and other positions.

Since receiving a bribe from a political party is immoral, he chose not to accept such unethical actions by the aforementioned individuals. If he did not join the BJP, there would be criminal charges and raids by the ED and CBI, and they would ensure the downfall of TRS government, Vellappally said quoting Rohit Reddy.

Furthermore, it was said that the SIT had sent the petitioner a notice under Section 41(A) CrPC. on November 16, 2022, and that notice had been received by the petitioner’s office staff. The notice instructed the petitioner to appear before the SIT on or before November 21, 2022, at 10:30 AM. On November 21, 2022, the petitioner responded to the aforementioned notice, asking for a date after two weeks and requesting time to appear before the SIT due to health issues and other doctor’s recommendations.

The petitioner urged the court to declare the actions and the investigation related to the FIR No. 455 of 2022 registered at PS Moinabad by the SIT headed by C V Anand, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police as arbitrary, unconstitutional and ultra vires.

