Home States Telangana

Post HC nod, Bandi arrives in Nirmal to resume yatra

Sanjay will start fifth phase of his padayatra on Tuesday after addressing a public meeting at Mahagaon, 3 km away from Bhainsa town

Published: 29th November 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo | Bandi Sanjay Kumar Twitter)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was granted permission by the Telangana High Court to go ahead with the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Monday, left for Nirmal in the afternoon. Karimnagar police on Sunday denied permission for the BJP leader to start his padayatra from the communally-sensitive town of Bhainsa, forcing him to approach the high court.

The BJP MP rescheduled his programme as per the court directions and left for Nirmal district where he offered prayers at Adelli Pochamma Temple in Sarangapur Mandal. As per the high court’s order, Sanjay will resume his yatra from Mahagaon in Mudhole constituency, 3 km away from Bhainsa town, on Tuesday after addressing a public meeting there.

BJP cadre welcomes saffron party’s State president Bandi
Sanjay Kumar as he arrives in Nirmal district on Monday

Speaking on the occasion, he wondered whether he needs a visa to enter Bhainsa. “Is Bhainsa not in India? Is it a restricted area? Do I need a visa or a permit to enter this town,” he asked.“The government denied permission stating that it is a sensitive area. But who is creating trouble here? It is the government which tried to create problems in an attempt to stop my Praja Sangrama Yatra,” he added.

‘It is a conspiracy by TRS and AIMIM to stop my yatra’
Earlier in the day, speaking to the media at his office in Karimnagar, the BJP leader welcomed the high court order and ridiculed the State government for denying permission citing law and order situation in spite of the fact that the previous four phases of his yatra were held in a peaceful and democratic manner. “I started my yatra from Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar in the Old City of Hyderabad. That went off peacefully. Then why is the government scared to allow me to take out the padayatra from Bhainsa,” he wondered.

“It was a conspiracy of TRS and AIMIM to stop me from going to Bhainsa. The TRS government may keep me away from Bhainsa, but not from the people of Bhainsa,” he said, adding that he would not stop his yatra to meet people and learn about their grievances and problems. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy would attend Sanjay’s public meeting on Tuesday.

Condemns attack on Sharmila’s padayatra
Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay also condemned the “attack” on YSRTP president YS Sharmila’s padayatra. “A woman has launched a padayatra to understand the problems of the people. Why should that bother Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He is afraid of all padayatras because of the success of the BJP’s Praja Sangrama Yatra,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP leader Praja Sangrama Yatra
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp