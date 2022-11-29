Post HC nod, Bandi arrives in Nirmal to resume yatra

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was granted permission by the Telangana High Court to go ahead with the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Monday, left for Nirmal in the afternoon. Karimnagar police on Sunday denied permission for the BJP leader to start his padayatra from the communally-sensitive town of Bhainsa, forcing him to approach the high court.

The BJP MP rescheduled his programme as per the court directions and left for Nirmal district where he offered prayers at Adelli Pochamma Temple in Sarangapur Mandal. As per the high court’s order, Sanjay will resume his yatra from Mahagaon in Mudhole constituency, 3 km away from Bhainsa town, on Tuesday after addressing a public meeting there.

BJP cadre welcomes saffron party’s State president Bandi

Sanjay Kumar as he arrives in Nirmal district on Monday

Speaking on the occasion, he wondered whether he needs a visa to enter Bhainsa. “Is Bhainsa not in India? Is it a restricted area? Do I need a visa or a permit to enter this town,” he asked.“The government denied permission stating that it is a sensitive area. But who is creating trouble here? It is the government which tried to create problems in an attempt to stop my Praja Sangrama Yatra,” he added.

‘It is a conspiracy by TRS and AIMIM to stop my yatra’

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media at his office in Karimnagar, the BJP leader welcomed the high court order and ridiculed the State government for denying permission citing law and order situation in spite of the fact that the previous four phases of his yatra were held in a peaceful and democratic manner. “I started my yatra from Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar in the Old City of Hyderabad. That went off peacefully. Then why is the government scared to allow me to take out the padayatra from Bhainsa,” he wondered.

“It was a conspiracy of TRS and AIMIM to stop me from going to Bhainsa. The TRS government may keep me away from Bhainsa, but not from the people of Bhainsa,” he said, adding that he would not stop his yatra to meet people and learn about their grievances and problems. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy would attend Sanjay’s public meeting on Tuesday.

Condemns attack on Sharmila’s padayatra

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay also condemned the “attack” on YSRTP president YS Sharmila’s padayatra. “A woman has launched a padayatra to understand the problems of the people. Why should that bother Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He is afraid of all padayatras because of the success of the BJP’s Praja Sangrama Yatra,” he said.

KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was granted permission by the Telangana High Court to go ahead with the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Monday, left for Nirmal in the afternoon. Karimnagar police on Sunday denied permission for the BJP leader to start his padayatra from the communally-sensitive town of Bhainsa, forcing him to approach the high court. The BJP MP rescheduled his programme as per the court directions and left for Nirmal district where he offered prayers at Adelli Pochamma Temple in Sarangapur Mandal. As per the high court’s order, Sanjay will resume his yatra from Mahagaon in Mudhole constituency, 3 km away from Bhainsa town, on Tuesday after addressing a public meeting there. BJP cadre welcomes saffron party’s State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar as he arrives in Nirmal district on MondaySpeaking on the occasion, he wondered whether he needs a visa to enter Bhainsa. “Is Bhainsa not in India? Is it a restricted area? Do I need a visa or a permit to enter this town,” he asked.“The government denied permission stating that it is a sensitive area. But who is creating trouble here? It is the government which tried to create problems in an attempt to stop my Praja Sangrama Yatra,” he added. ‘It is a conspiracy by TRS and AIMIM to stop my yatra’ Earlier in the day, speaking to the media at his office in Karimnagar, the BJP leader welcomed the high court order and ridiculed the State government for denying permission citing law and order situation in spite of the fact that the previous four phases of his yatra were held in a peaceful and democratic manner. “I started my yatra from Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar in the Old City of Hyderabad. That went off peacefully. Then why is the government scared to allow me to take out the padayatra from Bhainsa,” he wondered. “It was a conspiracy of TRS and AIMIM to stop me from going to Bhainsa. The TRS government may keep me away from Bhainsa, but not from the people of Bhainsa,” he said, adding that he would not stop his yatra to meet people and learn about their grievances and problems. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy would attend Sanjay’s public meeting on Tuesday. Condemns attack on Sharmila’s padayatra Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay also condemned the “attack” on YSRTP president YS Sharmila’s padayatra. “A woman has launched a padayatra to understand the problems of the people. Why should that bother Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He is afraid of all padayatras because of the success of the BJP’s Praja Sangrama Yatra,” he said.