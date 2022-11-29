Home States Telangana

Telangana HC dismisses two criminal revision petitions filed by BP Acharya

The CBI merely brought charges under the IPC, claiming that Section 197 of the CrPC did not call for any punishment. 

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Monday dismissed two criminal revision petitions filed by BP Acharya, former managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation in the undivided State, claiming that the petitioner’s assertions were actually trial-related issues. Acharya filed two separate criminal revision petitions against the orders issued by the principal special judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad, on March 10, 2021, and September 9, 2021.

Charge sheets under Sections 120B read with Sections 420, 409, and 477A of the IPC as well as Sections 13(2) read with Sections 13(1) and (d) of the PC Act had been filed by CBI against the petitioner. When the charge sheets were filed, CBI notified the court that approval for the petitioner’s prosecution was pending from the authorities.

The CBI merely brought charges under the IPC, claiming that Section 197 of the CrPC did not call for any punishment. While giving notice, this court halted further action in two quash applications. Despite this stay, the contested orders were issued.

It is important to note that two writ petitions alleging corruption against the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of combined AP, his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, current CM of AP, and others were filed before the High Court by P Shankar Rao and the late Yerran Naidu.

