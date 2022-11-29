Telangana HC grants relief to YS Bharathi, others in ED case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Monday granted relief to YS Bharathi, Silicon Builders Ltd, Bhagavath Sannidhi Estates and Revan Infra Limited in a batch of petitions filed by the ED, aggrieved by the common order of the Appellate Authority, PMLA New Delhi, in which the appellate authority had released the attached properties.

The defendants filed Interlocutory Applications (IAs) seeking to modify the status quo order granted by the High Court on November 18, 2019.

The court approved the above-mentioned IAs, permitting the respondents to make fixed deposits in lieu of the attached assets, and ordering the release of the attached properties, which were attached as the equivalent of profits of crime.

